MAHOMET — Betty Jean Powell, 91, of Mahomet passed away Saturday (July 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Lansing, Ill., the daughter of Harvey and Stella Levitt.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Robert) Melchi, Terry (Sandy) Powell, Randy (Laurie) Powell and Darryl Powell; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed crafting; raising her cats, Mocha and Cocoa; was a member of Mahomet Christian Church; and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Crystal Powell.
Per Betty’s wishes, there will not be services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in her name to Mahomet Christian Church, 908 Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet, IL 61853.
Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.