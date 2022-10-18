CHAMPAIGN — Betty L. Restad of Champaign passed quietly at home, surrounded by family, as our precious Lord called her home on Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) after being blessed with 93 years. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and loving friend who will be greatly missed. She has definitely earned her place in the presence of God.
Betty was at one time a very active deacon at University Place Christian Church for more than 50 years.
Betty and her husband, Don, provided care for children at Do-Be Daycare, their family-run day-care center for over 40 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Miebach and Agnes Miebach Dible; brothers, Bobby Miebach, Paul Miebach Jr. and Don Miebach; sister, Eloise Heller; and loving soulmate, Don Restad, with whom she shared 64 wonderful years.
She is survived by her children, Becky Restad of Champaign, Cathy and Mark Harms of Champaign and Keith and Susan Restad of Plainfield; nine loving grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pastor Kris Light will officiate at a private service at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Thanks to Carle Hospice for great support and care.
Arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.