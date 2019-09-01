WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Joann (Cox) Ross from Catlin was ushered into the presence of Jesus at age 88 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She was born on May 1, 1931, to the late George and Mable (McElhaney) Cox of Catlin. She went to Catlin grade school and Catlin High School, where she graduated with honors in 1949. She was a faithful member of the Catlin Church of Christ for over 47 years. In 1944, Joann met Rawlyn R. Ross in high school, and they were married on Sept. 15, 1951, at Catlin Church of Christ.
Joann worked at the Second National Bank of Danville, when they were first married and then worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Catlin for many years. She organized and played piano for the gospel quartet named The Christian Heralds, and played piano and organ at church. She was also instrumental in starting a deaf choir at Catlin Church of Christ. Her devotion to church and her unwavering faith in God was evident in every aspect of her life.
Joann and Rawlyn raised four children in Catlin, and she and Rawlyn lived there until they were 60. They then moved to Johnson City, Tenn., in 1991, where they were members of First Christian Church, Johnson City, for 25 years before making their final move to Centerville, Ohio, in 2018 where she lived until her passing.
Anyone who knew Joann will remember her faith and her family always came first; her family was her everything. She was a strong mom who loved her children fiercely, and till the day she passed, they were her joy. She was comfortable with who she was and a genuine person who always spoke the truth. She was fervent in her beliefs and was always the strength in her family.
Joann was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bill Smith, in May 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rawlyn Ross; children, Randy (Tammy) Ross, Becky Ross, Sarah (Mark) Wright and Rachel Smith; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton for the tender care they provided for Joann and the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America or to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton in honor of Joann.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date in Catlin, with an internment of ashes at Catlin Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.routsong.com.