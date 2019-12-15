BUDA, Texas — Betty Ruth (Basham) Carnes was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Harlen and Gabriella (Goodman) Basham in rural Tuscola. She attended Villa Grove schools and graduated from Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign. She started her career at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign and later continued her career in California.
Betty was married to Paul Carnes on April 17, 1971, in San Diego. She was a longtime member of Southwest Christian Church in Austin, Texas. She always volunteered as needed, and she loved her church family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul of Buda; son, Michael (Brittany) Carnes of Kyle, Texas; grandsons, Alec Carnes of Lampasas, Texas, and Brenton Carnes of Kyle; and granddaughter, Brinley Carnes of Kyle.
She is also survived by her sisters, Florence (Virgle) Millage and Joyce (Frank) Tompkins of Champaign and Alice Brooks of Summer Shade, Ky.; brothers, John (Claudette) Basham of Estero, Fla., and Paul Basham of Villa Grove; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Paul) Diefenbach of Lansing, Mich., Linda Boomers and brother-in-law Wayne Rowe of Peoria; and many nieces, nephews, great-neices and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Basham; sister, Helen Rowe; a nephew and niece; sisters-in-law, June Basham, Frankie Basham and Susan Smith; and brother-in-law, Ed Brooks.
Betty was always kind, had a smile and hug for everyone, and enjoyed people.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Southwest Christian Church, 10500 Old Manchaca Road, Austin, Texas. A reception at the church will follow the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Southwest Christian Church Youth building fund.