HOOPESTON — Betty Ruth Huffman, 93, of Hoopeston passed away at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1927, to Floyd A. and Grace (Morgan) Starr. She married her husband, Leo, of 66 years on Dec. 23, 1950. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rebecca Timmons; an infant sister, Florence Pauline; and three brothers, Floyd Jr., Paul and Dale Starr.
She is survived by three children, Kevin (Allan Duncan) of Maplewood, N.J., Amy (Rich) Hirschland of Alpharetta, Ga., and Julie (Doug) Harper of Washington, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Jen (Doug) Frederick, Chris (Carrie) Timmons, Madeline and Isabel Duncan-Huffman, Jeremy, Benjamin, Matthew and Jonathan Hirschland, Megan (Bryson) Vanderheydt and Joseph and Jacob Harper; and eight great-grandchildren, Grace and Evan Frederick, Peyton, Paige and Piper Timmons and Carter, Brodie and Cade Vanderheydt.
Betty was a graduate of Danville High School in 1946, and upon graduation, she worked in the office of a small loan company for 5½ years. She and Leo moved to Hoopeston after they wed in 1950, where they raised their family. She was active in First Presbyterian Church, where she represented the Greer Circle of the Presbyterian Church in the first thrift shop and spent many years volunteering for church activities. Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, as well as collecting recipes. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 915 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Wade Meranda officiating.
Her family would appreciate memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 915 E. Orange St. Hoopeston, IL 60942. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Betty’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.