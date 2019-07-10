DANVILLE — Betty Jean Shelton-Davis, 71, of Danville passed away at 4:48 p.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Gardenview Nursing Home, surrounded by her family and friends.
Betty was born April 19, 1948, at Lakeview Hospital, a daughter of Jesse Robert and Betty May Pridemore Satterlee. She married Joseph Paul Shelton. He preceded her in death Dec. 14, 1990.
She is survived by her second husband, Richard Davis of Danville. Her mother, Betty, and stepfather, Terry McCord, are still surviving. Other survivors include her sister, Kathy (Rick) Link, and a special sister-in-law, Valarie Shelton; her sons, Todd (Tammy) Satterlee and Travis (Tonia) Shelton; stepsons, JR and JimBob Davis; nieces and nephews, Kim (Tom) Darby, Chad (Mindy) Shelton, Heather (Garrett) Pierce, Troy (Kelly) McCord and Jessie (Larry) Lappin; grandchildren, Robert Satterlee, Lacee (Derek) Darr, Kristen (Donnie) Rusher, Austin (Makayla) Shelton, Hunter (Megan) Harrison, Tyler Satterlee, Mason (Kayla) Harrison, Blake (Catie) Shelton and Lily, Christopher, Zack and Emmett Davis; and great-grandchildren, Brythan, Tripp, Leighton, Mya, Ryleigh, Desimus, Madalynn and Olsen. She is also survived by several special great-nieces and great-nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Robert Satterlee, and her twin brother, Robert “Bobby” Dean Sattlerlee.
Betty went to Diamond School and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1966. Over the years, Betty worked at Time O-matic, Pleasant Meadows, McClanes and Colonial Manor. Betty truly enjoyed sewing/quilting, gardening, crafting, baking and cooking for any army, but most of all, spending time with her grandbabies.
Anyone who knew Betty, knew her door was always open, food and a safe place for as long as was needed. She had a love for her cat, Izzy, and Betty Boop, which she collected for years.
Betty was a very proud cancer survivor of nine years now. She lived to tell her story and be motivation for others going through tough times.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Phil Miller officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.