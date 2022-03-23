HUME — Betty L. Smith, 83, of Hume passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side on Monday (March 21, 2022) at 7:50 p.m.
Betty was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Metcalf, to Clarence and Glates (Canter) Murray. Betty married Marvin Smith on Oct. 15, 1960, in Indianapolis, and he survives.
Betty moved to Rockville, Ind., with her family when she was 6 years old. There she discovered her talent for music while taking piano lessons from Mary Brown. Later she learned to play the organ at the Presbyterian Church in Rockville. After graduating from Rockville High School, Betty attended and graduated from Butler University with a B.S. in education. She was also the accompanist for the Butler University Choir.
Betty started teaching elementary school in 1960 in Indianapolis, where she was a pioneer in the Head Start program. She taught kindergarten in Rockville for four years. Betty and Marvin moved to Hume in 1974, and she taught elementary classes at Shiloh school from 1975 to 1998. Betty also was involved in the music program at Shiloh as an accompanist for students in music contests and school musicals. She touched the hearts of many students throughout those 38 years.
Betty was a member of Hume United Methodist Church, where she shared her talent of music as the pianist and organist. She was often found helping with community activities in Hume. Betty was passionate about reading, music, cooking and knitting. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Her home and dining room table were always open to them.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marvin; daughter Joni Smith and son-in-law Vic Wheeler; second daughter Jackie Fahey; sister, Cathy Kelley; several nieces and nephews; and her dear classmate, Barbara Hinshaw.
She was preceded in death by her children, Ed and Jeanine Smith; sister, Shirley Clark; parents; grandparents; aunt, Peck Canter; and many dear friends.
At Betty’s request, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Hume United Methodist Church. Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Lincolnland Hospice for their care and compassion.