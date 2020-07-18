DANVILLE — Betty S. Sooley, 87, of Danville went to be with Jesus at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was born April 14, 1933, in Zion, the daughter of George and Inez (Nicholson) Schad. She married Gerald Frank Sooley on June 26, 1954. He survives.
Also surviving are her four loving children, Kevin Shawn (Cynthia) Sooley of Jasper, Texas, Jerlyn DeAnn (Sonny) LeCompte of Danville, Tricia LeAnn (Richard) Scarlett of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Dr. George Randall (Jennifer) Sooley of Danville; 13 grandchildren, Kevin J Sooley, Christen Schulz, Phillip Warner, Cassandra Sooley, Martin Warner, Brent Schulz, Brody Scarlett, Janse Sooley, Paige Ragan, Jeremy Sooley, Anna Sooley, Leah Ragan and Mackenzie Sooley; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Grayson Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one special aunt, Betty Kilmer, her namesake.
Betty attended college in the early 1950s in Chicago and earned an associate degree in music. To wit, she was an accomplished pianist, serving both at church and at home as an accompanist to each of her four children on the violin. She was also a talented seamstress and made many clothes for herself and her family, including elaborate wedding dresses for both of her daughters.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church for the past 42 years, and supported her husband’s career from chiropractic school in the late 1950s through his retirement in 1992. Additionally, she enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens and spending time with her grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Betty S. Sooley will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Danville. Pastor Paul Rebert will officiate. Private burial will take place at Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, also at First Baptist Church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834 is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials to First Baptist Church are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
Please join Betty’s family in sharing memories and stories of her life through her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.