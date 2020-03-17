URBANA — Betty Jean Steele, 94, of Urbana, formerly of Philo, passed away at 3:06 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. The Rev. Jeff Stahl will officiate.
Betty was born Dec. 16, 1925, in Philo, the daughter of John and Ruth (Carter) Brazelton. She married Leonard Smith and later married Robert Steele.
She is survived by a sister, Kay Kelley of Philo; sister-in law, Beverly Ann Brazelton of Monticello; daughter-in-law, Sue Smith of Ogden; grandchildren, Michael (Cookie) McLeod of Champaign and Timothy “TJ” Smith; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both husbands; a son, Lennie True Smith; and four brothers, Joseph, Jewell, Jerry and George Brazelton.
Betty attended Philo schools and was an executive housekeeper for Jumer’s Castle Lodge in Urbana for 30 years.
