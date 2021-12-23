SIDNEY — Betty J. Stewart, 90, of Sidney passed away at 5:05 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private services will be held at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Mrs. Stewart was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Hobart, Ind., a daughter to James and Gladys Hilborn Crouse. She married Dennis Stewart, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, Dennis (Amy) Stewart Jr. of Carrolton, Texas, Rick (Doyla) Stewart of Savoy and Denise (Phil) Miles of Florida; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Dick (Wanda) Crouse of Villa Grove, Barbara (Bill) Morse of Sidney, Sue Crouse French of Charleston and Ronnie (Liz) Crouse of Auburn, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Bill Crouse, Alene Virks, Bob Crouse and Marjie Wilsey.
Betty helped her husband with his home building business, building houses in Champaign County.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Fire Department or Sidney Christian Church. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.