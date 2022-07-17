CHAMPAIGN — Betty Ann Grater Thompson, 97, passed away at home in Champaign, on May 7, 2022.
Born on Oct. 16, 1924, in Carbondale, to Harry Allen and Hazel Theresa (Zellers) Grater. Her older sister, Sammye Seawell, deceased, lived in Anchorage, Alaska, and her younger brother, Harry Allen Grater, Jr., Ph.D., deceased, lived in Gainesville, Fla.
In 1946, she graduated from Southern Illinois University with a B.Ed. degree and later accepted the position as private secretary to the superintendent of schools in Peoria. On July 30, 1950, in Champaign, she married Dr. Edward Charles Thompson, founder of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department at Carle Foundation Hospital. He had two young sons by Virginia Lee Boggs Thompson, deceased. After some years as their stepmother, Betty adopted them both. The elder, Joseph Edward of Champaign, survives her. The younger, Charles Richard, is deceased. After her marriage, she occasionally taught typing and shorthand as a substitute teacher at Champaign Central High School. At her husband’s urging, and since he was an avid golfer, Betty took up the game and became the women’s golf champion at the Champaign Country Club in 1969. She also served on the local advisory board for the Alpha Gamma Delta college sorority, was a cub scout den mother, and was active in Junior League and the Carle Auxiliary.
Betty was passionate about the outdoors and is remembered as a fast-paced walker. She enjoyed several organized hiking trips in the United States and Europe. She was a dedicated gardener with emphasis on growing iris, her favorite flower. In addition, she was an excellent shot with a rifle, entertaining her husband and sons with her marksmanship.
Following Dr. Thompson’s death in 1977, she entered the field of residential real estate. She joined the Pat Metzger firm in 1978 and became associated with Miller and Miller from 1982 until her retirement in 1999, when son Charles died. Over the years, she was active with the Champaign County Association of Realtors and served on both the Governmental Affairs and Professional Standards Committees. Upon retirement, the board honored her with honorary life membership.
Playing bridge had long been a pastime she enjoyed, and it became one of her most regular and enjoyable social and mentally stimulating activities for a long time.
There will be no formal services. However, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Champaign Country Club, there will be a reception in Betty’s honor for a good life long lived. To estimate attendance, friends are invited to confirm their interest by contacting her son at josephthompson1@comcast.net.
Please make contributions to either Carle Hospice or Carle Foundation Hospital, or the organization of your choice. Appreciation is expressed to all those who loved and cared for her. Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel.