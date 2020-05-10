GIFFORD — Betty Louise Tracy, 95, of Gifford, formerly of Homer, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at GAR Cemetery in Homer with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Homer, is assisting the family.
Betty was born April 27, 1925, in Champaign, the daughter of Fred and Ruby Printy Shoaf. She married Louis E. Tracy on Dec. 23, 1945. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Connie (Jerry) Messman of Homer and Ginny Dillon of Homer; grandsons, Steve (Susie) Messman and Matt Dillon; and great-grandchildren, Kyle (Shelbie) Messman and Brianna Messman, Emma, Cole and Cody Messman and James Dillon.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Messman; sister, Madeline Boys; and two brothers, Russell Shoaf and Bob Shoaf.
Betty was a 1943 graduate of Homer High School. She taught Sunday school at St. James Methodist Church in Danville and then became a member of Homer United Methodist Church.
Betty enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles and watching sports on TV and was an avid reader. She was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Boston Celtics. Betty was liked by everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She will be greatly missed by her family.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Country Health and Rehab. They appreciate the care and thoughtfulness Betty received. The entire staff was like family to her.
Memorials can be made to Country Health and Rehabilitation in Gifford.