CHAMPAIGN — Betty Jean Trotter, 91, of Champaign, formerly of Coal City, passed away Friday (March 5, 2021) at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
Born Dec. 15, 1929, Betty was the daughter of William J. Sr. and Frances Elizabeth (Hutton) Bonucci. She graduated from Coal City High School (1947). On Sept. 11, 1948, Betty married Freeman J. Trotter, and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City. Betty worked as a bookkeeper with the Coal City Community Unit School District #1 for 25 years. She was an active member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder, taught Sunday school, and was a member of the New Hope Women's Association. In addition, Betty was active for numerous years with the Coal City Women's Club. Betty loved bringing family together, whether it was for a first birthday "shoe cake" celebration, a 4th of July-themed yard party, Christmas morning around the tree, or an afternoon of chatting and playing a game of cards. She enjoyed searching for antiques and knitting lace. There was always an occasion to gather together, set the table with special treasures, share stories and laughter, and make memories with those she held dear.
Betty is lovingly remembered and survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann (Stephen) Kasak of Champaign; two sons, Mark Lane Trotter and Noel Robert (Debi) Trotter, both of Coal City; and nine grandchildren, Christopher Kasak of Maui, Hawaii, Emily Kasak (Adam Austin) of Champaign, Katherine (Larry) Kargol of Lockport, Matthew (Autumn) Trotter of Brandon, Fla., Terri (Randy) Earley of Le Claire, Iowa, John Trotter of Coal City, Dana (Chad) Grunwald of Coal City, Benjamin (Abby) Trotter of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Nicholas (Shelby Ader) Trotter of Coal City.
Her great-grandchildren are, Isabelle and Cecelia Earley, Aubrey, Ellison and Caroline Grunwald, Parker and Isaac Trotter, Logan, Jackson and Anthony Kargol, Finley Ader, Dannzi Kasak and Gigi and Briggs Trotter.
Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Amy Louise (Trotter) Anderson of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Gladys Bonucci of Lake City, Minn.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman; son and daughter-in-law, Neil Lee and Honor Trotter; and siblings, Peter Bonucci II, Wilma (Mike) Karol and William J. Jr. (Jean) Bonucci.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield St., Coal City, on Friday, March 12, from 9 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service following, officiated by the Rev. Mark Hughey. Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Betty will be laid to rest with her late husband, Freeman. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Betty's memory to New Hope Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Crossing in Champaign for their attention and care over the last five years. Betty's memorial page: reevesfh.com/obituary/betty-trotter.