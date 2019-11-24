CHAMPAIGN — Betty Jean Tuck, 90, of Champaign, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Betty was born in Drexel, N.C. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Berea College in Berea, Ky., she earned a Master’s Degree from the Carver School of Social Work in Louisville, Ky.
Betty married A.F. Tuck in 1951. She taught elementary school, including almost 20 years as a first-grade teacher at Thomas Paine Elementary School in Urbana. She took graduate-level courses at the University of Illinois (U of I) College of Education.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice (Mark) Turner and Cynthia Tuck, who both graduated from the U of I and now reside in California.
A private graveside service was held Nov. 15, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be be made to:
1) Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, or online at lustgarten.org; or
2) Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404, or online at berea.edu.