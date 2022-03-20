CHAMPAIGN — Goldie Elizabeth “Betty” Walker, 95, of Champaign died Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Champaign, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy. Visitation/viewing will precede the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Mrs. Walker was born April 8, 1926, in Champaign, a daughter of H.M. and Agnes Sides. She married E. Leland Walker on Feb. 10, 1946, in Champaign. He, a son and a brother preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Sherrill (Jim) VanDyke; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; and extended family.
Mrs. Walker was an elementary school secretary for the Champaign school district for 32 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church's Missions Fund.
Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.