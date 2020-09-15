GIFFORD — Betty Williford, 89, of Gifford passed away at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born in Danville on June 21, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Mabel Irene (Macy) Blavey, both deceased. She was united in marriage to James Williford on Oct. 5, 2003, until his passing. She is survived by her nephew, Kevin (Justin) Pinchon, and special friend, Nan VanGiessen.
Betty enjoyed collecting stuffed animals. She was known as a great storyteller to everyone and loved to travel and visit places. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and later laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Illinois 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, assisted her family with arrangements. Please join her family in sharing memories or condolences through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.