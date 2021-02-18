CHAMPAIGN — Betty G. Wilson, 95, of Champaign died Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Betty was born June 28, 1925, in Peoria, a daughter of Harry E. and Madeline Dobbs Snyder. She was raised in Des Moines, Iowa. She married George A. Wilson on Sept. 6, 1947. He preceded her in death.
Betty worked for many years for Champaign County Abstract Company and Chicago Title and Trust Company.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and special friend Gary Dandnhowdr.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Snyder, Harry E. Snyder Jr. and Richard E. Snyder.
She was a member of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church of Champaign, American Legion Post 24 and a life-member of VFW Post 5520.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).