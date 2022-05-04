ROYAL — Betty Jean Wright, 81, of Royal passed away at 6:48 p.m. Monday (May 2, 2022) at home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Ashville, N.C., to Clyde L. and Ruth V. Edwards. Her mother died when she was 13 years old, and she was in the Children's Home of Rockford from 1952 to 1955. She was fostered to Andy and Barbara Youtzy of rural Winslow. On the farm, she was joined with the Youtzy children, Mary Lee, Linda and Greg. She graduated from Lena-Win High School and then graduated in 1960 from the Sterling School of Beauty Culture. She then went to work at Mae's Motif in Freeport. While working in Freeport, she meet her future husband, James M. Wright, and they were united in marriage on July 20, 1963, in Peoria Heights. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2022.
In 1979, they purchased the Brash Flower Shop in Urbana, and she worked at the shop until 1985, when they sold it. She later was a baker at Eagle Foods, Urbana, and a hostess at Craker Barrel in Des Moines, Iowa, and Urbana.
While living in Kankakee, she received the Award of Merit from the Kankakee River Patrol for saving the life of a 4-year-old boy at Lake Kimberly Joe in Oakdale Acres on May 20, 1977.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa A. (Vincent) Perri of Champaign and Courtney S. (Brian Zbinden) Schlueter of Royal; five grandchildren, Lindsey and Michael Perri of Champaign and Maggie, Jesse and Jake Schlueter of Royal; his sisters, Judy (Don) Setzer of Kissimmee, Fla., and Mary Lee (Kevin) Lingle of Winslow; and brother, Greg (Cindy) Youtzy of Kentwood, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her foster parents.
Betty enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, flower gardening and watching the White Sox. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.
Private services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.