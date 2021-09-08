CHAMPAIGN — Bettye Jean (Burress) May, 89, of Bloomington passed away Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021).
Bettye was born March 11, 1932, in Campbellsville, Ky., to William M. and Leora (Sanders) Burress. She grew up in Tuscola and graduated from Tuscola High School in 1949. She married Frank E. May on Sept. 18, 1954. Bettye and Frank made Champaign their home and were blessed with 34 years of marriage until Frank preceded Bettye in death on May 16, 1989.
Her parents and two brothers, Bill and Bud Burress, also preceded her in death.
Bettye is survived by her two children, Dirk (Sue) May of Normal and Deidra (Mark) Weidinger of Normal; five grandchildren, Jeanne (Jason) Hamilton of Bloomington, Dietrich (Amanda) May of Hermitage, Tenn., Alexa (Jana) Weidingerof Berlin, Germany, Colin (Allie) Weidinger of Bloomington and Hudson May (Hanna Konzal) of Bloomington; and three great-grandsons, Til and Rye May and Calvin Hamilton.
Until her retirement, Bettye was the bookkeeper for Heritage Apartment Management. She worked at Robeson’s Department Store in Champaign as a fashion model for many years. Bettye enjoyed travelling, fashion, reading and spending time with her family. Bettye took great pride in her grandchildren and their spouses, as well as their many accomplishments.
Bettye had been a member of First Baptist Church of Savoy for more than 60 years.
We would like to thank the staff of The Villas of Holly Brook on Fox Creek Road for the excellent care they gave to our mom.
A private family graveside service will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit carmodyflynn.com.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Savoy.