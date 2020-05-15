URBANA — Beulah Phillips Newman, 98, of Monticello, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Beulah was born Aug. 1, 1921, in Neoga, the fifth of eight children born to Arvey Elza and Grace Agnes Gardner Phillips. She married Horace Wayne Newman on July 3, 1947, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2012.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra (James, deceased) Yarnell of Champaign; her son, Larry (Cally) Newman of Tigard, Ore.; two grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Yarnell of Sandy, Ore., and Kristen (Brian) Blanton of Danville; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emily and Nicholas Yarnell of Sandy, Ore.; a sister, Olive Stiebner of Monticello; a sister-in-law, Elsie Phillips of Neoga; dozens of nephews and nieces; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Homer, Harold and Lawrence Phillips; and three sisters, Thelma Hunsley, Alma Oakley and Barbara Montgomery.
Beulah worked as a machinist at McDonnell Aircraft Corp. at Lambert Field outside St. Louis, Mo., during World War II. After the war, she became a loving wife, mother, grandma, Brownie leader, etc. who was always there for her family.
She worked as a seamstress at Collegiate Cap & Gown, Champaign, for many years. She proudly earned her GED diploma through the Urbana High School Adult Education program in 1972. She was a longtime member of Webber Street Church of Christ in Urbana, and then a member of First Christian Church, Champaign.
Beulah always seemed to have a sweet smile on her face that matched her disposition. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the source of great joy in her life. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, word games, bingo and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
She and Wayne enjoyed camping in their travel trailer for years after retirement. She was proud when she would win spelling bees at the nursing home, and could still recite the alphabet backwards, which she had learned to do in grade school.
Beulah's family would like to thank the entire staff at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, for the outstanding care and kindness she received during the 6 1/2 years she lived there; and the staff of The Glenwood Assisted Living, Mahomet, where she had lived previously.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, with the Revs. Cory Blackwell and Sheryl Palmer officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.