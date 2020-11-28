CISSNA PARK — Beulah M. Reed, 84, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1936, the daughter of Ben and Margaret (Heur) Zbinden. She lived her entire life in the home where she passed and was very passionate about the house and the beautiful flower gardens.
Beulah’s two daughters were wonderful caregivers to their mother, as well as the grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Beulah married Charlie Ford Reed on Oct. 19, 1958, in Watseka, and he preceded her in death June 2, 1986. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Parsons, on April 14, 2010; her parents; five sisters; and one brother.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa and Darryl Focken and Dawn and Stuart Anderson, all of Cissna Park; son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Dr. Steven and Debbie Parsons of Gibson City; grandchildren, Lacey and Ben Dreyer, London and Bradley Most, Payton Focken, Macy and Trace Coleman, Reed and Jessica Anderson, Beau Anderson, Noah Anderson, Jeramy and Chrissy Parson, Andrew and Angie Parsons and Tony and Rachel Parsons; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two brothers, Ray Zbinden of Aroma Park and Daniel Zbinden of Cissna Park, many nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
She was a longtime member of Cissna Park United Methodist Church, serving as past Sunday school teacher, leader of the United Methodist Youth Fellowship, president of the United Methodist Women and financial secretary for 48 years. She served on the Board of Directors for Country Theatre Workshop for 38 years and also served as treasurer. She also worked for 30 years at Cissna Park State Bank. Beulah was author of a book, “Sweet Home Cissna Park,” and co-chairman of the Pigeon Grove United Fund Drive for several years. She was best known for her famous birthday, wedding and graduation cakes and her delicious meals and desserts.
Beulah enjoyed any time she could spend with her family and friends. She always cherished time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Words to live by, Ephesians 4:29, "Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. Be the person that makes others feel special. Be known for your kindness and grace."
Private graveside services will be held at Cissna Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cissna Park United Methodist Church, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Country Theatre Workshop.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Beulah at knappfuneralhomes.com.