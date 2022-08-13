URBANA — Her wait is over. Beverley Byrd Harvey entered her heavenly home Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022), rejoicing and praising God.
Beverley was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Henry County, Paris, Tenn., to Everett A. Byrd and Lovie Driver Byrd. She married Robert Hubert on June 23, 1968. She later married Larry J. Harvey on April 9, 1994.
Beverley was the mother of Mark R. Hubert (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, Colo. She was also blessed with a bonus son, Scotty Joe Harvey (Carline) of Mahomet. She had four grandsons, Tyler Hubert, Oliver Hubert, Grant Harvey and Blake Harvey.
She is survived by her sons, grandsons and brothers, John Williford (Rose), Carl Williford (Diane) and Anthony Williford (Kristin); sister, Alisa Legue (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Alvin Williford; and sweetheart, Larry.
Beverley was employed as a supportive scientist for 23 years at the Illinois Natural History Survey, Center for Ecological Entomology, State of Illinois. She previously worked for the University of Illinois and Webber and Thies Law Offices. She was a member of CU Church, the Illini Country Stitchers, The Nimble Thimble Sewing Group and was a past Master Gardener. Beverley had taught adult Sunday school, was a leader in Bible study fellowship and worked with a Junior High Youth Group. She has led a small group in her church and has enjoyed being a greeter. Sharing God’s word was a joy and a priority in her life. Besides her family, the things she loved most were Bible study, reading, quilting, gardening, traveling and cooking for others.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874, on Monday, Aug. 15. A celebration of life service will be held at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, with burial in Mount Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Beverley may make memorial contributions in her memory to CU Church, 107 S. Webber St., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.