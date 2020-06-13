CHAMPAIGN — Beverlie Irene (Wilson) Meeker, 96, passed on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Willowbrook Memory Care, Savoy.
Beverlie was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Anthony Lee Wilson and Dorothy Gamble Wilson. She married Keith L. Meeker on May 5, 1946. He passed on April 2, 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Leslie (Lee) Fancher of Mahomet, and two sons, Thomas Lee (Penny) Meeker of McHenry and Jay (Lou Ann Koebel) Meeker of Champaign. Also surviving are six grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Beverlie grew up and graduated high school in Davenport, Iowa, where she met her future husband, Keith. After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a pharmacist's mate third class. She was trained at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland and stationed at U.S. Naval Hospital in Millington, Tenn.
After receiving an honorable discharge, she returned home and married Keith. They lived in Galesburg and Springfield before relocating to Champaign in 1960. As a lifelong learner, Beverlie loved reading and, after raising her family, attended Parkland College, graduating with an associate degree in accounting.
In addition to making a home for her husband and family, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, art classes and playing bridge with various groups. She spent many summer afternoons swimming laps at Sholem Pool and playing tennis.
Beverlie and Keith enjoyed over 25 years of annual fishing trips to Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack, Minn., as well as many cruises to interesting locations following Keith’s retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Lee Marvelli and Mary Ellis Forrester; and two brothers, Anthony Lee Wilson Jr. and Edwin “Denny” Wilson.
Beverlie was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church, both of Champaign.
Per Beverlie’s wishes, she was cremated, and her ashes will be interred at Danville National Cemetery alongside her husband, with military graveside services at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an organization of donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.