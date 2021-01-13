DANVILLE — Beverly Ann (Richards) Lacey, 86, of Danville died at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church, 920 Warrington Ave., Danville, with Pastor Rudie officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.