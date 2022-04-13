URBANA — Beverly C. (Hall Thurman) Bell, 72, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home.
Beverly, the first of five children, was born July 7, 1949, in Rockford. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Hall, and mother, Marion (Shannon) Hall.
In 1976, Beverly moved from Rockford to Savoy to attend the University of Illinois, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in social work and master's degree in human resources development. She is a member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. She worked over 15 years as a caseworker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Beverly was a sketch artist, loved sewing and was an incredible seamstress. Since she was a teenager, she designed and sewed her own clothing.
When her children were young, Beverly was on a bowling team that her children often enjoyed with her; she also hosted Monopoly and Spades parties — both of which she took pleasure in teaching her grandchildren how to play later in life.
Beverly loved listening to gospel music and delighted in taking cruises and reading romance novels.
Beverly is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Ronald “Ron” Bell; two daughters, Stephanie Thurman of Urbana and Sharnae (Thurman) Phagan of Chicago; a stepson, Jeremy (Heidi) Bell of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren, Tracin, Ashanti, Depeche, Damien, Aalaiyah, Aanaijzah, Adeline and Asher; two great-great-grandchildren, Zariyah and Damien Jr.; two brothers, Melvin Hall and Dennis Hall; and two sisters, Lauretta (Hall) Thrist and Charisse Shannon.
She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.