MONTICELLO — Beverly Ann (McCormick) Brazelton of Monticello passed away Wednesday (Nov. 17, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, surrounded by family.
Beverly was born on Sept. 29, 1932, to Harold and Alice (Burly) McCormick, in Stanton Township. She married Jerry Allen Brazelton on Jan. 26, 1952. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Harry) Munster of Monticello, Janice (Jim) Donaldson of Monticello and Judy (Troy) Arney of Monticello; son, Jerry Russell (Leanne) Brazelton of Bement; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, with one arriving in February 2022.
She is also survived by her brothers, Joe McCormick of Paxton and Wayne (Darlene) McCormick of Potomac; and sisters, Betty (Robert) Trowbridge of Sydney and Linda McCormick of Fort Myers, Fla.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley Shumate and Gloria McCormick; and brother, William McCormick.
Beverly graduated from Potomac High School in 1951. She then entered the workforce and over the years was employed by the Five and Dime Store in Urbana, Cole Hospital, Sprinkle Turkey Farm and Piatt County Nursing Home.
She was also a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning and feeding the livestock and chickens on the farm. She especially enjoyed watching and feeding the hummingbirds and squirrels on several different feeders around her house. She also enjoyed doing puzzles. She was an avid recycle person who could be regularly seen at the recycle station in White Heath. Ann also enjoyed making banana bread for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.