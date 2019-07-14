STOCKTON, Calif. — Beverly Brown Ciralsky, 88, formerly of Champaign-Urbana, died Monday (July 8, 2019) at Doctors Hospital, Modesto, Calif.
Born Oct. 25, 1930, in Urbana, she was the daughter of Harry and Lea Hirsberg Brown, sister of Ellis Brown and granddaughter of Benjamin and Miriam (Mary Ann) Brown. She married Herbert “Herbie” R. Ciralsky in the early 1950s at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, and they divorced.
She is survived by her two children, Susan (Florida) and Philip (Northern California), who attended Champaign schools; three grandchildren, Heather, Shana and Dylan; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, including Robert Silverman, Sheila Caron Reed and Holly Brown Thompson of Champaign.
Her parents, brother and grandparents preceded her in death.
Ms. Brown Ciralsky attended Champaign schools and worked at Goldblatt’s department store in Champaign before moving away. According to her son, her needs were modest throughout her life, and she did whatever she could for her children, wanting nothing in return.
A graveside service will be at noon Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign, where her father, paternal grandparents and many aunts and uncles are buried. Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61822, or the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, 2609 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121.