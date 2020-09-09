Beverly Calvert

OAKWOOD — Beverly Jean (Schultz) Calvert made her heavenly transition from her earthly home to her mansion in her heavenly home, holding Jesus and her son David’s hands at 2 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville with her husband, Mack, by her side, also holding her hand.
Beverly was born on May 15, 1928, in Danville to Arthur and Ethel (Shuman) Schultz. She married Henry “Mack” Calvert on May 4, 1946, in Henderson, Ky., and he survives.
Beverly and Mack had three children, one son who is deceased, David Allen (Rita) Calvert; two daughters, Brenda Ellen (Rick) Turner and Tina Marie (Harry) Mills; nine grandchildren, David (Katy) Calvert, Heather (David) Hadlock, Eric (Rachel) Calvert, Robin (EJ) Brock, Chad (Lisa) Cottrell, Tabitha Camp, Harry (Ashley) Mills, Bailey (Julian) Reina and Maci Mills; one step-granddaughter, Monia Zoller; and two step-grandsons, Jake Turner and Josh Turner; and 13 great-grandchildren, Sydney Calvert, Jacob Hadlock, Ethan Calvert, Blake Calvert, Jose Calvert, Trey Brock, Tucker Brock, Shawn Cottrell, Tatianna Cottrell, Angelina Cottrell, Frankie Mills, Juniper Reina and Oliver Humphrey.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David; five brothers, Harold Schultz, Dale Schultz, Howard Schultz, Richard Schultz and Robert Schultz; as well as one sister, Evelyn Williamson.
Beverly was a meticulous homemaker all her life, clean and picture-perfect house. No unmade beds, always three good meals on the table for her loved ones; Mack, David, Brenda and Tina. She enjoyed being with her family (as long as they were not too rowdy or loud) and she prepared family get-together dinners for over 60 years. Beverly loved to go fishing and camping, traveling all over the USA with Mack in their motorhome and spending the winter in Florida and meeting up with her poolside friends. Beverly also liked hunting mushrooms with Mack (she always found the most) and painting ceramics and shopping. She liked to work in the garden and canning the produce that she helped raise. She also like to mow the grass on her riding lawnmower. Beverly also loved going to her beauty shop every week and enjoyed the company of her friends there, especially Shellie and Lisa.
Beverly sang in the gospel band, Sunshine Singers, with her husband, Mack. They sang at many churches and nursing homes and she also sang in her church choir, helped teach Bible School as well as Sunday School. She and Mack were 40-year members of Lone Oak Church of Christ, being a born-again Christian and heaven bound, with Beverly arriving first.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Charlie Strange will officiate. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials by be made in Beverly’s memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
Please join Beverly’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.