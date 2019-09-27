SAVOY — Beverly Jean (Harris) Clark Davis, 81, of Savoy passed away at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her sister, Pat Shepherd, by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to service time. The Rev. Mark Jordan will officiate. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Beverly was born Nov. 13, 1937, at Malta, Mont., a daughter of Bernard and Juanita (Pulliam) Harris. She married Terry Howard Clark and later married Frank Davis. They both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Terry L. Clark of Mahomet and Rick Clark of Champaign; a daughter, Kathryn Martin of Mahomet; sister, Patricia Shepherd of Bloomington; grandchildren, Kimberly Clark, Travis Clark (Melissa), Clayton Clark, Chandler Bonwell, Michaela Bonwell and Holland Martin; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Clark; daughter-in-law, Debbie Clark; sister, Anita Jo Phelps; nieces, Julia Phelps and Lauri DeVault; nephew, Steven Phelps; and grandson, Travis Josiah Bonwell.
Beverly was a working mother, often working two jobs and raising a family of four children. She worked many years at Katsinas Restaurant in Champaign. She was dearly loved by her customers, even naming a steak after her. She also worked for area dental offices and Carle Foundation Hospital, where she received awards for the extraordinary care she gave patients and family coming into the facility. Her last employment was at Von Maur in Normal.
Bev’s passion was her family. She would baby sit, attend school functions and activities and enjoyed cooking family meals. She was a caregiver from an early age and has always loved children. She enjoyed telling jokes and sharing funny stories.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered online at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.