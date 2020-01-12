ALLERTON — Beverly Ann Courson, 73, of Allerton died peacefully at home at 12:34 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Joines Funeral home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Burial will be held at a later date.
Beverly was born July 20, 1946, in Indianapolis, to Oliver and Vivian Flynn. She married Jim Courson on April 23, 1965, in Villa Grove.
Beverly is survived by her husband; one son, Tom (Julie) Courson of Dalton City; one daughter, Jeannie (Allen) Bishop of Allerton; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Courson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Charles; and one grandson, Alex Smith.
Beverly attended high school in Villa Grove and worked at SuperValu for 35 years. She enjoyed shopping, decorating and attending her grandchildren's ball games.
Memorials may be made to Allerton United Methodist Church or the Allerton Fire Department.