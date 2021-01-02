FISHER — Beverly C. DeVore, 80, of Fisher passed away at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
She was born Feb. 29, 1940, the daughter of George and Edna (Price) Ellis.
She is survived by her husband, Larry DeVore; son, Michael (Cheryl) DeVore of Urbana; two granddaughters, Jessica (Juston) Johnston of Knoxville and Amanda (Troy) Gilb of DeKalb; six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Johnston, Callum Johnston, Deacon Johnston, Taryn Johnston, Lexi Morse and Ava Morse; a sister, Bonnie (Dale) Kridner of Chenoa; a brother, James Marlin of Santa Ana, Calif.; and three half-sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one nephew.
She was known by many and loved by all.
Per the family’s wishes, services for Beverly will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her arrangements.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.