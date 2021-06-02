RANTOUL — Beverly Marie Dewey, 86, passed away Saturday (May 29, 2021) at home in Rantoul.
She was born on March 6, 1935, in Muskegon, Mich., to Lorenzo and Mildred (Meachen) Duell. Beverly married William E. Dewey.
Beverly is survived by her husband; children, Marvin (Vicki) Dewey, Terry Dewey, Kenny (Crystal) Dewey and Dane (Brenda) Dewey; grandchildren, Jason (Mikki), Tishlyn (Lumpy), Josh, Dustin, Shaun, Kevin, April, Ryan, Vanessa, William and Beverly; great-grandchildren, Ty, Duncan, Logan, Damien, Zelda, Flynn, Katrina, Tyler, Hunter, Jordan, Austin and Brandon; great-great-grandson, River; brother, Ron Duell; sister, Karen Snyder; lifelong friend, Annie Hewitt; and caregivers, Deana, Kathy and Wendy Hart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Fred W. Dorries; and siblings, Robert Duell, Paul Duell, Vera P., William Duell and Nathalie Doorman.
Beverly collected Hummel figurines and birds. She enjoyed ceramics and painting.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Private interment will be held at a future date at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, IL 61866.