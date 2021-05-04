GIBSON CITY — Beverly Jean Fields, 80, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, followed by graveside services at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Pastor Paul Thomason will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elliott Amvets or the Alzheimer’s Association.
"Toots," as she was affectionately known, was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Gibson City, a daughter to Leroy E. “Gene” Allen and Mildred Scott Allen. She married John David “Jack” Fields on July 24, 1958, in Burlington, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Fields of Gibson City; their three children, Jackie Lynn Fields of Gibson City, David Allen (Loretta) Fields of Gibson City and Dee Anne (Larry) Doss of Elliott; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Kenny (Bonnie) Allen, Gary (Lynn) Allen and Kathy Jo Rutledge, all of Gibson City, and Kelley (Robbie Lee) Allen of Tampa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lenny and Larry Allen.
Toots was a member of the "Denim Dames" in Gibson City. Together, they laughed and cried and shared stories and just enjoyed being together. She loved travel, horseback riding, boating and riding on motorcycles and in a dune buggy.
She was always smiling and loved genuinely. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Condolences and memories may be offered at rosenbaumfh.com.