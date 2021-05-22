DEWEY — Beverly Ann Hanks, 88, entered the eternal gates of heaven Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at home on the family farm in Dewey, after a lifetime of focusing on God, family and creating memories.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Rantoul, to Max and Nellie (Pufahl) Shull, and married William Walter Hanks Jr. on March 21, 1954.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Christopher) Denny of Spring, Texas, and Kristi (Randy) Shook of Dewey; five grandchildren, Jerrod (Connie) Denny, Ariel (Zach) Bunting, Angie (Wesley) Jones, Gabrielle and Randy “William” Shook; and five great-grand-children, Dane Denny, Bailey and Braelyn Bunting and Mckenzie and Rylee Jones. All of whom were blessed to call her a confidant and use words to describe her as forgiving, kind and honest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years; one sister, Maxine Emkes; and one brother, Maynard Shull.
Beverly was a farm wife for many years and can be remembered as a professional room mother and chauffeur for her children, grandchildren and others in the community. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed participating in Rural Youth, Champaign County Farm Bureau Woman’s Committee, being a 4-H leader for over 20 years, taught Sunday school at Fisher United Methodist Church, served as an election judge and also served as a commissioner on the Lower Big Slough Drainage District. In 1991, when she lost her husband, she quickly transitioned to farm hand and learned new roles working alongside her nephew, Steven Emkes, who lived with his aunt and uncle since his teens and promptly stepped into the role as the farm manager until his death in May 2013.
Visitation for Beverly will be held on Monday, May 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Horizon Church, 3002 Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822, and funeral services will be at 10 a.m., also at New Horizon. Morgan Memorial Home will be handling the arrangements. Interment will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be directed to Circle of Friends Adult Day Center, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.