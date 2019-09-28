DANVILLE — Beverly Jean Hines, 83, of Danville went to be with Jesus on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born March 7, 1936, a daughter of Harry and Mary (Cunningham) Badewitz.
Preceding Beverly in death include both of her parents; her husband of 31 years, Richard Lee Hines; and a sister, Betty Campbell.
Beverly leaves behind her son, Chris (DeAnna) Hines of Danville; a daughter, Paula (Steve) Wear of Covington; a brother-in-law, Harold Hines of Armstrong; four grandchildren, Kaylee Wear, Lindsey Hensler, Riley (Kaylan) Hines and Shelby (Jacob) Horton; four great-grandchildren, Leah McCarter, Noah Wear, Jameson Hines and Landry Hines; two nephews; and one niece.
Beverly was an avid reader and Chicago Cubs fan. She attended Number Ten Church of Christ and was a great prayer warrior. She loved her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with them on weekend excursions and just spending her free time with them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Gary Davis. Burial will be in Walnut Corner in Danville. Visitation will be the evening prior to the service, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to Number Ten Church of Christ in Armstrong.
