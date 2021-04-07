TOLONO — Beverly Jean Humes, 91, of Tolono passed away Sunday (April 4, 2021) at home.
Beverly was born on Aug. 22, 1929, to parents VanBuren and Ethel (Sperry) Reese. She attended high school in St. Joseph and married her husband, Howard Lee Humes, in 1948 in St. Joe. Beverly raised five children and loved to be around her family. She liked to play cards and enjoyed golfing. Beverly was a member of Webber Street Church of Christ and First Christian Church in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Lee Humes; and sons, Rodney Humes and Paul (Mary) Humes.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Weisinger, Pam (Paul) Lenart and Gina Wisehart; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
