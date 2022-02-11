Beverly J. Clemons Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeLAND — Beverly Jean Clemons, 93, of DeLand died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 10, 2022) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 301 Illinios Ave., DeLand. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos