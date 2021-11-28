TUSCOLA — Beverly Jo Hastings, 88, of Tuscola passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A private service was held at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, with the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Beverly was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Franklin, the daughter of Wilma Hamman Gregory. She was the youngest of five children.
She married Robert D. Hastings on Dec. 6, 1952. They were married 43 years prior to his death on May 28, 1996.
She is survived by four sons, Greg (Jan), Craig, Randy (Angela) and Eric, all of Tuscola; a daughter, Tracy (Scott) Flesor of Howell, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Robert, Payton and Lukas Hastings, Mindee Smith, and Jeffrey (Nicole) and Amy (Christian Gydesen) Flesor; three great-grandchildren, Halle and Cade Smith, and Ryan Flesor; a brother, Robert Gregory of Jacksonville; and a sister, Pat Arnold of Hilton Head, S.C.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sieving and Rosemary Gregory.
Beverly worked for the Secretary of State in Springfield after graduating from Meredosia High School. Upon arriving in Tuscola, she was employed by USI Chemical before starting a 48-year career in the newspaper business in 1968. She served as the office manager and publisher for the Tuscola Review until 2005. She then started the Tuscola Journal in 2006, which she sold in 2016, retiring at the age of 83.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Las Vegas, and working in her yard in her younger years. She was a caring person who always had a smile and found great joy in helping others.
The family would like to thank Carle Hospice and caregiver Teresa Rahn for their wonderful care.
Memorials are suggested to Carle Hospice or Tuscola Community Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.