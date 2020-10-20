SIDELL — Beverly J. Hockett, 73, of Sidell passed away at 9:08 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Beverly was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Danville, to James and Helen Hillary Torbit. She married Billy Hockett on Nov. 4, 1984, in Georgetown. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Allen (Dawn) Hockett of Sidell and Brent Hockett of Taylorville; two daughters, Dawn (Barry) Eakle of Sidell and Shawn (Ron Orndorff) Maskel of Vancouver, Wash.; one brother, Jim Torbit of Westville; and four grandchildren, Byrn Eakle, Travis Hockett, Jordan Eakle and Jared Eakle.
Beverly was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Donnie (Betsy) Torbit; and one sister, Patty Davis.
Beverly had worked as a hairdresser for over 30 years. She was an animal lover and enjoyed riding horses. She also enjoyed doing crafts and taking them to market, mushroom hunting and attending her grandkids' activities.
Private services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Joe Eakle officiating. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola.
Memorials to CARA Animal Shelter in Tilton in her memory. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.