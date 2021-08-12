DANVILLE — Beverly J. Wolf, 83, of Danville passed away at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born July 9, 1938, in Danville, to George Richard and Helen Irene Scott Sharp. She married Thomas Wayne Wolf on April 11, 1963, at St. James United Methodist Church, Danville. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher (Sonya) Wolf of Indianapolis and George (Natalee) Wolf of Danville; two daughters, Cathy Wolf of Danville and Trudy E. (Robert) DeRoeck of Covington, Ind.; one sister, Gloria Pfeifer; and five grandchildren, Natasha Wolf, Westin DeRoeck, Alexandria DeRoeck, Amy Wolf and Angie Wolf.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard C. Sharp; and one brother-in-law, Donald Pfeifer.
Beverly attended Sherwood Music School in Chicago. Bev was one of the piano teachers at B&J Music in Danville and taught for 60 years. She enjoyed playing ragtime piano and was the first piano player at the Beef House in Covington. Bev also played the piano for years at the Danville Elks Club and paddle boat “Spirit of Peoria.” She competed in the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. Bev played the organ, accordion, calliope and piano.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Jay Sorrell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the national cemetery in Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Memorials to B&J Music students. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.