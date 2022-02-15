DeLAND — Beverly Jean Clemons, 93, of DeLand passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 10, 2022) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Pastor Chadwick Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Arbor Day Foundation.
Beverly was born Dec. 6, 1928, in DeWitt County, the daughter of Willard and Faun (Plankenhorn) Smith. She married H. Duane Clemons on May 17, 1949, in DeLand. He passed away Dec. 28, 2003.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Carol) Clemons of Macomb, David (Lynnette) Clemons of Decatur and Barbara (Rick) Kaja of Lodi, Wis.; six grandchildren, Kelly, Ricky, Patrick, Josh, Tyler and Alex; and three great-grandchildren, Lisa, Nia and Robert Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Smith; and one sister, Ruby Anderson.
Beverly enjoyed doing arts and crafts, reading, painting and traveling. She was a member of DeLand Christian Church and Moundford Free Methodist Church, Decatur. She was a member of the DeLand American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels and Faith in Action.
