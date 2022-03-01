DANVILLE — Beverly Jean (Hearnley) Butler, 88, of Danville was reunited with her heavenly father on Friday (Feb. 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Jeanie, as she was affectionately called, was a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and trusted friend. Her life was devoted to nurturing her family and caring for others. She was born at home in Sardine Patch located in Westville, on July 28, 1933, to Dell Francis and Mary (Sousprekis) Hearnley. Growing up on a farm in Georgetown during the Great Depression, she worked hard helping her family to raise cattle, sheep, chickens and alfalfa. She attended Wingard Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse, in Georgetown, and later graduated from Georgetown High School with the Class of 1951. While in high school, she was in many activities and was voted homecoming queen. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. in Danville as a telephone operator, repair clerk and engineering clerk before leaving to be a full-time homemaker. She married the love of her life, Roy Robert Butler, on Feb. 17, 1957, at First Church of Christ in Georgetown. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Jeanie and Roy were blessed with three daughters, Lesa Butler (Morris Darwish) of Grapevine, Texas, Lori Butler (Dana Dempsey) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Linda Butler Arrigucci of Austin, Texas. “Gram” cherished her granddaughter, Emma Sofia Arrigucci, and loved to tell her stories and sing to her.
Survivors include her devoted husband; loving daughters; granddaughter; sister-in-law, Martha Cobble of Georgetown; nephews, Kane Groppi, Matthew (Julie) Groppi, Staff Sgt. George Butler II, Frank (Janet) Butler and John (Melissa) Butler, all of Danville, and Rex (Teresa) Cobble of Georgetown; nieces, Mari Groppi Cullen of New Braunfels, Texas, Suzanne See Handley and Sally See of Amarillo, Texas, Donna Jean (Paul) Rogers and Paula (Kenny) Ray, all of Danville, and Pamela Blue and Patricia Cobble, all of Georgetown; Fernando Arrigucci of Austin, Texas; and her first cousins, Patricia (David) Moeller of Millville, Calif., Sally Hearnley of Champaign and Joanne Johnson of Danville. She leaves behind many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She also is survived by many lifelong friends, including Katie (Mark) Meyer, Lyletta Searle, Mickey Seidler, Mary White, Judy McCarty and Donald and Terry Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosalie Sue Groppi; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Butler, Myrna Butler and LaVerne See; brothers-in-law, Ray Frank Butler, George Allen Butler, John Henry Butler, Gino Groppi, William See and Rex Cobble; nephew, Robert Butler; and great-nephew, Tyler Ray Butler.
Throughout her life, she served as a 4-H leader in Vermilion County, PTA member at Danville School District 118, and room mother for her children at Roselawn and Edison grade schools — even taking the family’s pony, Geronimo, to school for the children to enjoy pony rides. She was an officer in the Illinois Bell Pioneers, member of Georgetown Buffalo alumni group and member of the Frontier Twirlers square-dance group. She was a founding member of the Danville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she taught Sunday school for many years, and served in the primary presidency and Relief Society.
Jeanie had a magnetic personality and could light up a room with her beautiful smile. She loved to entertain and carried on family traditions by hosting holiday dinners and many family gatherings. She won second place in a Commercial News cooking contest for her famous rice pudding with lemon sauce recipe. Her country spareribs, homemade pies and cobblers, Thanksgiving dressing and kugelis, a Lithuanian dish, were all family favorites. Jeanie loved to dance and sing along to music, especially to music from the big-band era.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, most especially Chelsea Ware, of whom she was very fond.
Jeanie’s life touched the lives of so many, and she will be greatly missed for her compassion, generous heart, sense of humor and strength of character.
Visitation with the family will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., on Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral memorial service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. Burial and graveside services will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Donald Patterson will officiate the funeral services.
Please join Jeanie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.