MAHOMET — Beverly M. Kamerer, 86, of Mahomet passed away peacefully on Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Urbana.
The funeral Mass will be held Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, with Father Joseph Hogan officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed through the church's website. Private burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Mahomet.
Beverly was born on July 13, 1934, the daughter of Fount Logan and Eva Lena (Hammond) Wilson. She married Frank T. Kamerer on Sept. 7, 1957. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Pamela (Tony) Irvin; son, Matthew (Rebecca) Kamerer; grandchildren, Olivia and Fynn; a stepgranddaughter, Victoria (Spencer) Eades; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Rector of Lander, Wyo.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki, in May 2015.
She graduated in 1952 from Urbana High School. She worked at W. Lewis & Company Department Store and Christie Clinic before marriage. She was a homemaker, and once her children were grown, she started substituting in the Mahomet-Seymour school system cafeterias. She enjoyed entertaining, especially in the summer at her pool and traveling over the years.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amber Glen Alzheimer Care Center for the loving care she received the past 2½ years. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.