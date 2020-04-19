CHAMPAIGN — Beverly J. Lynch, 83, of Champaign passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Douglas County, a daughter of Bernice and Pete Lecher. She graduated with the Class of 1954 from Tuscola High School. Beverly continued her education at the Mercy School of Nursing.
She was a nurse at Christie Clinic for 38 years before her retirement from the Internal Medicine Department. After retirement, Beverly continued to volunteer at OSF hospital for many years.
She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign and enjoyed reading in her spare time.
Beverly married William “Bill” Lynch on July 5, 1968, at St. Patrick’s Church in Tolono. He survives.
Also surviving are their daughters, Rebecca Lynch of Champaign and Jennifer (Leonard) Moore of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren, Olivia, MacKenzie and Ryan; and sisters, Mary Ellen (Robert) Stoerger of Ivesdale and Marcia McDuffie of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ruth Ann Hixson.
Beverly will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).