URBANA — Beverly F. Potts, 92, of Urbana passed away at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Ken Young will officiate. Private family burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Mrs. Potts was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Urbana, the daughter of Frank and Pauline (Fred) Lovett. She married Ed Potts on Mar 18, 1946, in Decatur; and he survives.
She is also survived by her children, Brenda Rose (Rick) of St. Joseph, Jerry Potts (Sue) of Decatur, Debbie Oliver (Tom) of Urbana, Kevin Potts (Laura) of Rantoul and Tammy Berry (Dave) of Allerton; brother, Bud Lovett (Joan) of Urbana; Carole Dallhaus (Robert) of St. Joseph; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother and her parents.
Mrs. Potts attended Urbana High School. She assisted her husband in the ministry of their church, New Life Christian Fellowship, for 41 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 1211 E. Kerr Ave., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.