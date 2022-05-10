SYCAMORE — Beverly A. Smith, 73, of Sycamore passed peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Bev was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Champaign. She married David R. Smith on Sept. 3, 1966, in Tolono.
Bev is survived by and will be deeply missed by her mother, Phyllis Daves; a brother, Harold Daves; her husband, Dave Smith; two daughters, Erika (Adam) Young and Andrea (David) Miller; two nephews, Caden and Wyatt; three grandchildren, Danny, Bianca and Elena; and many more extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Drew.
Bev’s active life included a wealth of experiences: working for various businesses in the community, traveling with her family, teaching Sunday school, leading Girl Scouts and organizing the Pumpkin Festival Antique Craft & Flea Market.
She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, theater, music, planning trips and any adventure that came her way.
Bev loved shopping, craft shows, hosting parties and dinners out with friends and family. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She cherished the time spent with them — teaching piano lessons, playing games, solving puzzles and attending football games, ballet, gymnastics and horseback riding.
She will be most remembered for her giving and thoughtful nature, always being a source of inspiration and showering those around her with support, patience and love.
Per her wishes, services will not be held.
In her memory, she asked that family and friends consider making a donation in honor of her granddaughter Bianca to CDG CARE at cdgcare.org/donations.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. For more information, visit olsonfh.com.