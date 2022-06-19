FISHER — Beverly Ann Springer, 78, of Fisher peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital with her family at her side.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at East Bend Mennonite Church, Fisher. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to East Bend Mennonite Church or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Beverly was born July 21, 1943, in the Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, a daughter of Eugene and Irene (Alexander) Taylor. She attended Saybrook Grade School, Bellflower Grade School and graduated from Bellflower Township High School in 1961. She married Royal J. Springer on Sept. 28, 1963, at East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher. Beverly and Royal were classmates in the Bellflower schools from fifth grade through graduation. Those memories will be cherished forever.
Beverly is survived by her husband and best friend of 58 years, Royal J. Springer of Fisher; four children, Kathy (Steve) Lee of Kalkaska, Mich., Timothy (Kelly) Springer of Plainfield, Ind., Cheryl (Greg) Ropp of Corvallis, Ore., and Michael (Arabella) Springer of Bluffton, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two more on the way. Also, two sisters, Barbara Clark of Saybrook and Carol (Denny) Moore of Thomasboro; and two brothers, James (Laurie) Taylor of Moline and Kenneth (Victoria) Taylor of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Hal Clark.
Beverly was an industrious homemaker, quilter and seamstress. She worked tirelessly and became a fantastic cook and kept an immaculate home. She made personalized Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for a keepsake for each new birth in the family. She and Royal lived on the farm for 45 years before moving to Fisher in December 2008. They farmed in Bellflower and Cheney’s Grove Township for 50 years.
Beverly accepted Christ at the age of 12 and was baptized into membership in Saybrook Christian Church, transferring her membership to East Bend Mennonite Church, where she was a very active member. She mentored Jennifer Birky Smalley for several years, a friendship that has endured to this day. Having taught in the primary Sunday school classes, she also enjoyed her work in the church library. As others have testified, “Beverly was a very special gal in every sense of the word. She loved her family beyond words, loved her Lord, cared for others and always had a smile.”