ST. JOSEPH — Beverly "Bev" Starwalt, 88, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. July 10, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Hank Sanford will officate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bev was born Feb. 28, 1931, at Champaign. The daughter of Walter and Velma (Farquar) Dillman. She married Charles Wright III on Jan. 23, 1959. He preceded her on July 23, 1972. She then married Paul A. Starwalt on Aug. 7, 1976. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Charles "Brad" Bradley Wright of St. Joseph, Cathy (Craig) Graver of St. Joseph and stepson Steve D. (Pam) Starwalt of Champaign; and three granddaughters Chloe Graver, Emmy Graver and Halie Starwalt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Margie Longenbaugh and Phyllis Kessell.
Bev worked 27 years at Chaunte Air Force Base and the Army Corp of Engineers.
She enjoyed shopping and attending her granddaughters' sporting events. Most of all, she loved spending time with family.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.