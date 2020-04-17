RANTOUL — Bill Busing, 90, of Rantoul passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born May 9, 1929, in Melvin, a son of Marshall and Margaret (Schmidt) Busing. He married Annetta Thompsen Roelfs on Nov. 20, 1964, in Rantoul. She preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2002.
He is survived by two children, Robert (Jackie) Roelfs of Rantoul and Linda Kirk (Pat Braden) of Fisher; a sister, Emma Davis of Gibson City; five grandchildren, Marcie (Scott) Rodgers of Paxton, Darrin (Lisa) Roelfs of Rantoul, Cory (Casey) Roelfs of Rantoul, Steve (Kristen) Kirk of Tolono and Kerri Kirk (Prashant Adusumilli) of Centreville, Va.; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Bill Kirk; and a stepfather, Albert Meuser.
Bill was a 1947 graduate of Rantoul Township High School; he farmed in the Rantoul area all his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Rantoul American Lutheran Church.
He and Annetta loved to square dance and attended many local music shows. They loved to travel and meet people. Bill always had a smile for everyone!
He recently moved into Brookstone Estates in Rantoul and enjoyed the wonderful staff and people there.
He will be buried beside his wife at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul, in a private family service. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.