OGDEN — Bill Duncan, 63, of Ogden, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service for Bill will be held at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born July 27, 1956, at Lincoln, Ill., the son of Robert "Wes" and Peggy L. (Bricker) Duncan. He married Brenda Reynolds on May 19, 1984. She survives.
He is also survived by his sons, William Robert (Larissa) Duncan of Nashville, Tenn., and Travis James (Ashley Miller) Duncan of Ogden; brother, Bob (Jeannene) Duncan of Englewood, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill attended the Vineyard Church in Urbana, where he strengthened his relationship with God.
He was the co-owner of Sambroe Cycles and also Royce Motorsports. Bill also worked as a Realtor and in property management before retiring in August 2019.
Bill loved his family and was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, never met a stranger and could have a conversation with anyone.
He is now in rejoicing in heaven with family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Convoy of Hope or St. Jude's Hospital.